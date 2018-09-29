Two people taken to hospital after crash in Bowne Twp.

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Dispatch Authority says two people were taken to a hospital Saturday afternoon, following a one-vehicle rollover crash south of Alto.

Responders were dispatched to the scene around 4:50 p.m. The location was 84th Street SE at Morse Lake Avenue, in the southeast section of the county.

Dispatchers say AeroMed initially was on standby, but then told to stand down after paramedics arrived on the scene and assessed the severity of injuries.

Police say two people were driven by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There’s no word how the crash happened.