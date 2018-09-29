× Warm front will be trouble for West Michigan weather

WEST MICHIGAN – On Saturday night, a warm front will creep north towards West Michigan and will enter the area Sunday.

Warm fronts this time of the year bring a huge temperature difference to wherever they form, which will be the case not only tomorrow but into Monday as well.

Locations in northern West Michigan could see temperatures stuck in the upper 40s to lower 50s all day Sunday and for the majority of Monday. Any spot that is north of this front will see these temperatures. As you get closer to the front, temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Cities south of the front have a chance at mid to upper 60s and even a run at 70 on Sunday.

Monday could be even warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 70s south of the front.

See temperature graphics below for an idea of what is to come the next couple of days.

When it comes to rain, quite a bit could fall through Tuesday morning. Models have shown 1-3 or more inches falling by Tuesday morning. We will have to watch where the warm front settles on both of those days for a better idea of where the heaviest rain will fall. The best chance will be for areas along and north of I-96.