Wassink’s late TD run wins it for W. Michigan 40-39

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Jon Wassink plowed through a wall of goal-line defenders late in the game to give Western Michigan a 40-39 win over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

The Broncos (3-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) trailed 39-34 late in the fourth quarter when Wassink led a 73-yard drive and scored on a keeper from 2 yards out for a 40-39 lead with 2:53 to play. The two-point conversion failed, however, and the RedHawks (1-4, 1-1) came right back into scoring position on their next drive but Samuel Sloman missed a 50-yard field goal try with 23 seconds remaining.

Wassink threw for 439 yards and five touchdowns for the Broncos. Jayden Reed caught four of those and had 137 yards receiving. D’Wayne Eskridge caught seven passes for 141 yards.

Western Michigan trailed 27-14 at halftime but Wassink threw three touchdowns in the second half, a pair to Reed and one to Drake Harris to take a 34-33 edge with 7:25 to play.

Gus Ragland threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns for the RedHawks.