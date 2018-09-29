West Michigan non-profit expands free tutoring service to elementary students

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A non-profit is expanding its free tutoring program to elementary students in Kentwood.

More than 70 kids are expected to receive tutoring in reading and math at the Streams of Hope Community Center in Grand Rapids.

Classes will be taught for one hour a week by experienced teachers.

To be eligible, kids must be referred by a teacher and be functioning below their grade level.

Since the start of the program back in 2010, 85 percent of students have improved one grade level or more.

