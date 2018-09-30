× 8 Kalamazoo County businesses, clerks cited for alcohol sales

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Alcohol compliance checks in Kalamazoo County have resulted in eight businesses and clerks being busted.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant to help with compliance checks of area businesses that sell alcohol. The enforcement action of the grant has concluded. A total of 74 area businesses including stores and restaurants were checked for compliance where a person younger than age 21 attempted to purchase alcohol while working with members of the sheriff’s office.

Eight businesses were found not to be in compliance and sold alcohol to the minor. Each business was cited along with the clerk who made the sale to the minor.