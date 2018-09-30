8 Kalamazoo County businesses, clerks cited for alcohol sales

Posted 4:27 PM, September 30, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Alcohol compliance checks in Kalamazoo County have resulted in eight businesses and clerks being busted.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant to help with compliance checks of area businesses that sell alcohol. The enforcement action of the grant has concluded.  A total of 74 area businesses including stores and restaurants were checked for compliance where a person younger than age 21 attempted to purchase alcohol while working with members of the sheriff’s office.

Eight businesses were found not to be in compliance and sold alcohol to the minor.  Each business was cited along with the clerk who made the sale to the minor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment