Sunday starts warm, active pattern for West Michigan this week      

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will mostly cloudy skies through the day on Sunday with scattered rain chances. Most of the rain will occur in the morning hours before becoming very isolated by the afternoon even with some dry time before another round of moderate showers and even some thunder later this evening. Temperatures will have a spread from the 40/50s to 70s depending on which side of the warm front you land on. Cooler temperatures the farther north you live and warmer the farther south you live.

The temperatures spread will continue into Monday with cooler temperatures north and warmer south. Scattered showers will be around throughout the day with the heaviest rain found along and north of I-96. We expect 1-3 inches of rainfall with some location seeing over 3 inches of rainfall especially far north. A main line of showers and storms will move through Monday evening with some possible stronger storms with gusty winds and small hail.

Rain chances will continue into Tuesday morning as the warm front lifts through West Michigan. We will see more uniform temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well. We get a slight break from the rain on Wednesday with only isolated chances before more prominent rain chances arrive back on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures remain mostly above average for much of the work week as well. Keep your umbrella handy and enjoy!