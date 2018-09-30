Alleged altercation over marijuana leaves man in critical condition

Posted 9:12 PM, September 30, 2018, by , Updated at 09:14PM, September 30, 2018

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a man was struck over the head with a blunt object after someone allegedly tried to steal his medical marijuana  early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Huntington Avenue in Kalamazoo Township.

According to a release from investigators, the victim, a 52-year-old Kalamazoo man, was confronted outside his home. Police say he was then struck during an altercation and taken to Borgess Hospital with critical head injuries.

According to police, the suspect was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on a on a charge of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. The suspect has not been identified, but the case has been turned over to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-343-0551 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

