Bobby Brown and Bell Biv Dev coming to Devos Place this November

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Bobby Brown will be live in concert in Grand Rapids.

He is set to hit the stage at Devos Performance Hall November 4th.

Fans can here some of their favorite hits like, “my prerogative,” and “poison.”

He will also be accompanied by Bell Biv Devo, a new group made by former New edition members.

Ticket prices range from 57 to 130 dollars, they go on sale Monday.