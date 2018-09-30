Davenport off to historic 5-0 start

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Davenport football team had an incredible fourth quarter comeback on Saturday against Northern Michigan as the Panthers won 31-30 in OT.

Davenport is now 5-0 on the year for the first time in school history.

