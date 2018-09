× Fundraising event for Barry County Sheriff’s Department

HASTINGS, Mich. — There is a fundraiser planned to raise money for Barry County Sheriff’s victim services unit.

It’s planned for Tuesday, October 2nd at the Hastings Pizza Hut on W. State St.

To take part, all you have to do is buy a pizza, either to go, delivered, or dine-in.

20 percent of sales will be donated to the sheriff’s department.

The deal runs all day 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.