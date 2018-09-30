× Hideout Brewery Company up for sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now is your chance to own a West Michigan brewing company.

The Hideout, which is located right behind the FOX 17 studios in Grand Rapids, is now up for sale.

It’s a winery and brewery that has been in the community for 13 years but now the owners are changing paths.

The brewery comes with a taproom, a bottling area, a new kitchen, and a fermentation area.

The asking price is 725,000 dollars.