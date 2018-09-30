Hideout Brewery Company up for sale

A bartender fills glasses at The Hideout brewery in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The city, Michigan's second-largest, was the winner of an online poll that declared it "Beer City USA." The Hideout, housed in a former spa outside of downtown, attracts plenty of locals. (Josh Noel/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images)
A bartender fills glasses at The Hideout brewery in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The city, Michigan's second-largest, was the winner of an online poll that declared it "Beer City USA." The Hideout, housed in a former spa outside of downtown, attracts plenty of locals. (Josh Noel/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now is your chance to own a West Michigan brewing company.
The Hideout, which is located right behind the FOX 17 studios in Grand Rapids, is now up for sale.
It’s a winery and brewery that has been in the community for 13 years but now the owners are changing paths.
The brewery comes with a taproom, a bottling area, a new kitchen, and a fermentation area.
The asking price is 725,000 dollars.