Hideout Brewery Company up for sale

Posted 12:32 AM, September 30, 2018, by

A bartender fills glasses at The Hideout brewery in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The city, Michigan's second-largest, was the winner of an online poll that declared it "Beer City USA." The Hideout, housed in a former spa outside of downtown, attracts plenty of locals. (Josh Noel/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  Now is your chance to own a West Michigan brewing company.

The Hideout, which is located right behind the FOX 17 studios in Grand Rapids, is now up for sale.

It’s a winery and brewery that has been in the community for 13 years but now the owners are changing paths.

The brewery comes with a taproom, a bottling area, a new kitchen, and a fermentation area.

The asking price is 725,000 dollars.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s