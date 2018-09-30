× Lions trail Dallas Cowboys 13-10 at halftime

DALLAS, Texas — The Detroit Lions led much of the first half before falling behind the Dallas Cowboys 13-10 at halftime of their battle between 1-2 NFL football combatants Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

The two teams traded possessions until Dallas took a 3-0 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Brett Maher with 4:30 remaining in the opening period.

With just 19 seconds to go in the opener, Golden Tate hauled in a 45-yard TD pass from Matthew Stafford to give the Lions a 7-3 edge at the initial break.

Detroit’s defense continued to excel in the second stanza, as a lengthy Cowboy drive ran out of steam and Maher booted a 43-yard field goal to close the gap to 7-6 at the 11:01 juncture.

The Lions tacked on a Matt Prater field goal from 33 yards away for a 10-6 bulge with 2:50 to go until intermission. But Dallas came right back with a 38-yard screen pass to Ezekiel Elliott for a touchdown and a 13-10 edge with 1:39 showing on the clock, which stood until halftime.

The next action for Coach Matt Patricia’s Lions will be a homefield date with the Green Bay Packers, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. next Sunday.

Next up for the Cowboys will be next Sunday night’s trip to meet their intrastate rival, the Houston Texans.