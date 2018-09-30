× Suspect jailed for Sunday morning stabbing death in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death early Sunday.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being stabbed in the area of the 1300 block of Concord Place Drive at the Concord Apartments in Oshtemo Township.

Responding deputies located a 27-year-old man outside who had suffered injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 36-year-old Kalamazoo man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this matter and is asking anyone who might have additional details about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

The sheriff’s office said there is no additional threat to area residents.