Trine gets the best of Hope in MIAA play

Posted 1:39 AM, September 30, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope football team battled hard on Saturday, but fell short in their first MIAA conference game of the year against Trine with a final score of 35-25.

