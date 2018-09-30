× Woodland Mall hosting career expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — if you’ve been looking for a job, you’re in luck, because Woodland Mall is hosting a career expo with more than 100 open positions up for grabs.

The expo is set for October 11th, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., with full time and part time jobs available.

Lots of employers are expected to be there, including Spartan Nash, Spectrum Health, and Northern Staffing Services.

A lot of the retailers inside the mall will also take part, hoping to hire employees ahead of the holiday season including Macy’s, J-Crew, and Victoria’s Secret.