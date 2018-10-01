2 students hit by vehicle at bus stop in Montcalm County

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two school children were hurt Monday morning with a vehicle blew past a school bus in the Morley Stanwood district.

The crash happened at about 7:00 a.m. on N. Bailey Road near Yankee Road according to Michigan State Police.

According to police, the bus was heading northbound on N. Bailey and stopped at a bus stop. Police say they bus had activated its red flashing lights.

The vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old woman, was heading south on N. Bailey when it struck the 13-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl who were crossing the street. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver did stop at the scene.

Police are still investigating and the school district has a team talking with students who may have seen the crash.

We’ll have more details when they become available.