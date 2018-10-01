60+ marijuana plants found in Kalamazoo Co. drug sting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two men are facing charges after police obtained a search warrant for what authorities are calling a drug house.
Investigators in Kalamazoo County say they searched a home in the 600 block of Rex Avenue in Comstock Township around 1 a.m. Monday.
Deputies found 66 marijuana plants, crystal meth, and two long firearms.
Two men at the home were arrested for warrants and will now face additional charges.
No names have been released.
1 Comment
Unslaved
Before marijuana legalization, all police needed to do to get a search warrant for your house is claim it smelled like marijuana. After marijuana legalization, smelling it isn’t an indicator that any crime is taking place and therefore the judge can’t grant a search warrant.
Marijuana legalization will help you get some of your god-given rights back from the pigs that call themselves law enforcement and government. Only a couple more months of these archaic practices and then freedom will be back in fashion.