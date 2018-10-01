× 60+ marijuana plants found in Kalamazoo Co. drug sting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two men are facing charges after police obtained a search warrant for what authorities are calling a drug house.

Investigators in Kalamazoo County say they searched a home in the 600 block of Rex Avenue in Comstock Township around 1 a.m. Monday.

Deputies found 66 marijuana plants, crystal meth, and two long firearms.

Two men at the home were arrested for warrants and will now face additional charges.

No names have been released.