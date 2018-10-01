Barn fires in Mecosta, Montcalm counties considered suspicious

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — Authorities say fires at a barn, a trailer and at least two other structures in a rural part of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula are being investigated as suspicious.

Crews responded early Monday to a fire in Mecosta County’s Deerfield Township found three structure fires in the area about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The Mecosta County sheriff’s office says another fire was reported in neighboring Montcalm County about the same time.

Several fire departments responded. There were no reports of injuries and the sheriff’s office says the structures that burned all were unoccupied.