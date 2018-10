Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- With the addition of a PBR boat to West Michigan, Floor Director Mike Davis went to visit a boat he is familiar with, as he served our country in the Vietnam War. This PBR boat is the one of only 4 in the United States in water, and the first of its kind to operate full time. If you'd like to find out more about this boat and Operation Black Sheep, click here.