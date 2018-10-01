Food stamp changes now in effect across Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Changes to Michigan's food stamp program begin Monday, October 1 meaning some people will have to start working or doing community service in order to receive benefits.

Officials say people between the ages of 18 - 49, with no dependents, who are able to work, must work now to receive benefits.

Those impacted will either need to work, volunteer, or attend job training for an average of 20 hours a week each month, in order to still get their benefits.

The new requirements will take effect when the person has their next eligibility re-determination, with a grace period of three months to meet the new work requirements.

State officials said they want to make sure people are getting the skills they need to be able to grow out of the system and compete in the workforce.