Foster Kent Kids; a new initiative to recruit foster parents in Kent Co.

There are more kids in need of foster homes than there are foster homes; there are more than 900 foster kids in Kent County alone, with only 500 foster homes. The West Michigan Partnership For Children, a Kent County-based nonprofit agency focused on improving the local foster care system, is addressing that need by launching a new coalition called Foster Kent Kids.

WMPC one year ago in October 2017, being the first non-profit agency of its kind in the state. The agency believes all children deserve safety, belonging, and the opportunity for a better future. Most importantly, they want to reduce the time children spend in foster care, while keeping them safe and improve their well-being.

In the past year the organization has launched Enhanced Foster Care, designed to reduce the placement of Kent County children in residential settings by providing the right level of training and support to caregivers. Seeing so much success in this program, Enhanced Foster Care is launching new coalition, Foster Kent Kids.

Foster Kent Kids' mission is to recruit, support, and educate potential and current foster parents in Kent County. Organizers will communicate the need of foster families within the community, the many ways community members can get involved and benefit the children in foster care in Kent County.

Foster Kent Kids consists of members of WMPC, the organization’s five partner agencies: Bethany Christian Services, Catholic Charities West Michigan, D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s, Samaritas, Wellspring Lutheran Services, and MDHHS. By bringing these agencies and resources together, WMPC will be able to leverage their expertise and work together to strengthen families, address situations, and establish a presence within the community to ultimately benefit local foster kids.

So how can the public get involved? WMPC is always in need of more foster parents to provide a home for children in foster care. They always need volunteers, mentors, and foster parents who are willing to play a crucial role in the lives of these children.

To get more information on the Foster Kent Kids program, visit wmpc.care.