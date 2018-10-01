Fox 17 Morning Mix hosts play Pictionary with local ArtPrize artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ArtPrize 10 is in it's last week, with the Top 20 artists competing for the $200,000 grand prize. While there's still plenty of time to see all the art, we wanted to put our own little spin on ArtPrize.

We got a couple of local artists participating in ArtPrize to come to the studio, and compete in a friendly game of Pictionary!

It's Leigh Ann Towne and Tom Gifford versus Todd Chance and Christopher Burghardt.

Tom Gifford's art piece is "Michigan Effect," which is located outside Rosa Parks Circle, and is currently featured as a 2D Finalist.

Christopher Burghart created "A delicate ferocity," showcased inside the Mayan Buzz Cafe.

To see a complete list of ArtPrize entries, visit artprize.org.