Gordon Food Service opens urban grocery store on Medical Mile in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- West Michigan is now home to yet another grocery store, this time on the city's north east side.

Gordon Food Service’s is now open inside Diamond Place at 1003 Michigan St. NE in Grand Rapids.

The grocery story is anchored on the ground level of the $42 million, four-story development at the corner of Michigan Street and Diamond Avenue along the Medical Mile.

Instead of offering bulk items, GFS representatives say the store is focusing on fresh, seasonal produce, along with a full service deli and gelato bar.

You can also choose the way you shop by ordering online with in-store pickup for restaurant and food service customers.

Gordon Food Service was started in 1897 and is now the largest family business in the food service industry.

The company has more than 170 locations in the United States.