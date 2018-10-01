× Holland Fire Department gets early start to Fire Prevention Week with PSA

HOLLAND, Mich. — A West Michigan fire department is getting a head start on fire prevention week with a new public service announcement.

The Holland Fire Department says the number of people dying in fires over the age of 40, is shocking, which is why they made a new PSA.

Statistics show most fires happen when people are sleeping which is why it’s so important to make sure all of your smoke detectors are working.

Fire prevention month runs from October 7 through 13.