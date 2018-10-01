Man arrested with wheelbarrow full of stolen items in Kalamazoo

Posted 11:31 AM, October 1, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrested a man Monday morning as he was pushing a wheelbarrow full of stolen items.

Officers say the incident happened at about 7:00 a.m. when a business owner called police when he saw a person inside his facility on the video security system. Officers arrive and found the man leaving the business in the 1300 block of Fulford with a wheelbarrow of items from the business.

The suspect awaiting charges on breaking and entering at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information should call the KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

