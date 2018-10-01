Man to be charged after starting several fires in Mecosta, Montcalm Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a 32-year-old Howard City man has been arrested in connection with arsons at three barns and an abandoned home in Mecosta and Montcalm counties.

The structures were within a few miles of one another and they all began around the same time. Crews were responding to one of the fires in Mecosta County's Deerfield Township early Monday morning when they noticed the glow of flames from the three other structures.

Several fire departments were then contacted to help. There were no reports of injuries and the sheriff's office says the structures that burned all were unoccupied.

Police said late Monday that a suspect in the case was arrested and lodged at the Mecosta County jail. His will be identified when he is formally charged.

