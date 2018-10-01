Midwifery Week; Meet Spectrum Health Midwives at special event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How does a midwife's role in women's healthcare differ from others? Spectrum Health is celebrating Midwifery Week, along with the expansion of the midwifery and OB/GYN practice September 30 through October 6.

Certified nurse midwives at Spectrum Health are highly-qualified providers with graduate degrees in advanced practice nursing, licensed with the State of Michigan and certified through the American Midwifery Certification Board. They specialize in many different areas such as:

Pregnancy & childbirth

Natural birth

Postpartum care & support

Breastfeeding support

Routine gynecologic care

Birth control

CenteringPregnancy group prenatal care

One event celebrating Midwifery Week is "Meet the Midwives" on Thursday, October 4. From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Spectrum Health Midwifery and OB/GYN will be open to the public to meet the midwives that work at that practice. There guests will be able to ask midwives questions about what they do, and how they're involved in the birthing process.

The practice is located on 426 Michigan Street North East in Grand Rapids.

To make an appointment, call (616)-391-3302.