Motorcyclist dies after crash into several trees in Cass County

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich– A man from Cass County died Monday after crashing his motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dowagiac Police were trying to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle near North Paul and Spruce Street Monday afternoon when the driver took off. The cruiser did have its lights on at the time, but police say they were deactivated when the motorcyclist took off. Officials say the officers did not pursue the bike.

Following that incident, dispatchers received several 911 calls regarding a motorcycle that crashed at M-51 and Pokagon Street. Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle going at a high rate of speed and said the driver accelerated around a curve before losing control and crashing into several trees.

The driver, 32-year-old Ryan Glen Grady, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was wearing a helmet.

Police are still investigating the crash but say speed was a factor.