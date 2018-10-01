Smart Shopper: Michigan retailers celebrating Buy Nearby Weekend Oct. 5-7

Shopping local is beneficial in so many ways, but the weekend of Oct. 5-7 is extremely special. Dubbed “Buy Nearby Weekend” by the Michigan Retailer’s Association, it’s a time when some businesses will be offering special merchandise or sales. Also, there is a chance for five lucky shoppers to win $100 gift cards just by posting a photo while shopping, using the #buynearbymi hashtag. It’s very simple! Just take a photo of you shopping at a local store this weekend, post it on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using that hashtag and you are automatically entered to win one of those gift cards.

Keep your eyes out for the Buy Nearby Guy, an 8-foot-tall representation of a shopping bag in the shape of Michigan! He will be found in West Michigan on Saturday in Wayland and more specifically at Robinette’s Apple Haus in Grand Rapids. He will also be in Gaylord on Friday and at the Tuscola County Pumpkin Festival in Caro on Saturday.

In 2017, Michiganders spent $18.5 billion to out-of-state retailers, a recent economic study by Public Sector Consultants showed. It also said the state’s economy would grow by $1.2 billion and nearly 10,600 jobs would be created if residents switched just on in 10 purchases from an online seller to a Michigan retailer.

To learn more, visit buynearbymi.com, on Instangram @mibuynearby, Twitter @BuyNearbyMI or BuyNearby on Facebook