Suspect at large after gas station robbed near WMU in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search is on this morning for a suspect accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

Investigators say it happened the Circle K gas station on West Lovell Street just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning not far from Western Michigan University’s campus in Kalamazoo.

Police say the suspect walked in and ordered the clerk to the ground at gunpoint.

The suspect made away with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes and has not yet been found.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green coat.

If you know anything, call police at (269)337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.

