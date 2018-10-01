Live Video – President Trump on Canada Trade Agreement

The hills are alive with the sound of music at the Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run

Posted 11:19 AM, October 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:18AM, October 1, 2018

Want to run in a 5K that has live music stations all along the race track, with homemade stew and bread waiting at the finish line? Runners can get all that, and have a chance to donate to a good cause at the fourth annual Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run on Saturday.

The race features a 5K and 10K run, a 5K walk, and a kid's run. There run will take place on trails, which go through meadows and fields, an orchard, woods, and rolling hills.

While racing on the trails, there will be seven live music stations for racers to stop at to enjoy some local tunes. After the race, there will be homemade stew, fresh bread, a Celtic band, prize giveaways, a raffle, and more.

All proceeds benefit the Franciscan Life Process Center's music therapy program, which has been helping children and adults for 40 years.

The run is on Saturday, October 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To register, visit lifeprocesscenter.org or call (616)-897-7842.

