‘Person of Interest’ in custody after fatal arson in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — As Battle Creek firefighters put out a house fire Tuesday evening in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood, they found a man dead and a woman seriously injured. Investigators say it was arson, and the Battle Creek Police Department took a Person of Interest into custody just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Details about the man taken into custody and why he was identified as the Person of Interest have not been released.

Battle Creek Central Dispatch Authority says crews were dispatched to the fire at 6:37 p.m. The location was 370 N. Washington Avenue at Northside Drive.

Battle Creek Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant tells FOX 17 a woman suffered a “traumatic attack” before crews found her inside the home. But he said it’s up to the city’s Police Department to determine if the Person of Interest was responsible for the attack, and what the precise nature of the attack was.

The woman was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

FOX 17 has reached out to Battle Creek Police for more details about the investigation. No names have been released yet.

Fire Chief Sturdivant says the one-alarm fire did extensive smoke and water damage to the house and basement. We’re told there was smoke coming from every window and door when crews arrived. However, the fire did not reach the roof, and the house is still standing.

Lifecare Ambulance and the Battle Creek Police Department also responded to the scene.

Although investigators believe it was arson, the specific means of how the fire originated has not been determined yet.