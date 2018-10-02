× City of Kalamazoo looking to hire police officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you’re thinking of a career as a police officer, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is opening its application process Wednesday.

The department says the application process includes a written test, background check, a physical test, and several interviews.

You must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, and be a U.S. citizen with a high school diploma or GED.

Interested applicants can apply through October 16th, with the department planning to start offering jobs in March of 2019.

Public safety officers are cross trained as police officers, firefighters, and medical first responders.

