Crews investigate fire at Budgetel Inn & Suites in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Fire crews put out a fire at a 28th Street hotel Tuesday morning. One resident we talked says he woke up and thought it was a drill, until he smelled something burning.

It was first reported around 8:37 a.m. at the Budgetel Inn and Suites located at 35 28th Street SW in Wyoming.

“It smelled like burning rubber,” said Peter Jensen. “When the maintenance guy was telling people to get out I realized that it wasn’t a drill.”

Officials say no injuries were reported and the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

“[It] smelled like an electrical fire, like insulation and possibly in the wall,” Jensen said. “I noticed about 4 different fire trucks on scene and you could see the smoke coming out of the corner of the utility room and smell the fire.”