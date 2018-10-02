Crews investigate fire at Budgetel Inn & Suites in Wyoming

Posted 12:07 PM, October 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:09PM, October 2, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. — Fire crews put out a fire at a 28th Street hotel Tuesday morning. One resident we talked says he woke up and thought it was a drill, until he smelled something burning.

It was first reported around 8:37 a.m. at the Budgetel Inn and Suites located at 35 28th Street SW in Wyoming.

“It smelled like burning rubber,” said Peter Jensen.  “When the maintenance guy was telling people to get out I realized that it wasn’t a drill.”

Officials say no injuries were reported and the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

“[It] smelled like an electrical fire, like insulation and possibly in the wall,” Jensen said. “I noticed about 4 different fire trucks on scene and you could see the smoke coming out of the corner of the utility room and smell the fire.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s