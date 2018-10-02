Start your fall pain-free with Total Health Chiropractic’s DRX program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting out of bed on a Monday morning can be a struggle. For some that struggle is more than just facing a long work week; it's simply difficult to just get in an out of bed no matter the day because they suffer from debilitating neck and back pain.

Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic stopped by the Morning Mix to offer hope to people suffering, and talk about the groundbreaking new treatment procedures offered by the DRX9000.

The DRX is a True-Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression program. The machine helps patients achieve chronic neck and bakc pain relief while being non-invasive, not involving drugs, no downtime, and a high treatment success rate.

With the DRX program, people can stop suffering from:

Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs

Weakness in Arms/Legs

Difficulty standing/walking

Hip Pain

Chronic Pain

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic wants to make you feel better again! Call (616)-828-0861 to see if you qualify for non-invasive pain relief. The first 10 callers will get a $54 neck and back pain consultation and examination (a $240 value.)

For more information, visit thchiro.com.