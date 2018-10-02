Ferris State ready for ‘Battle at the Ballpark”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich - Ferris State will play Michigan Tech Saturday at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, it's a unique experience for the Bulldogs players.

"To play near Grand Rapids and see some of the Grand Rapids fans there that are Bulldogs fans, it's gonna be fun" sophomore linebacker and South Christian graduate Sam Heyboer said. "Hopefully it's a good showing. It's not turf so it's a little slower and the gravel never feels good either but it should be fun."

The greater Grand Rapids area is an important are for Ferris State recruiting wise.

It's pretty important to get those people connected. If they're connected already, then they'll be there" head coach Tony Annese said. "If they're not connected and they show up and be a part of us and the whole athletic department that's exciting for everyone as well. And then an extension to Grand Rapids, you know we've had a lot of players from there and just to continue to be at the fore front of the brains of the young people there and be competitive."

The Bulldogs are ranked 3rd in the nation and will play at #2 Grand Valley State the following Saturday October 13th.