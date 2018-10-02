Judge sentences Anthony Blamer in man’s murder, dismemberment

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Anthony Blamer of Fremont was convicted in July of killing and dismembering a man more than a year ago – and now he’s learned his own fate.

Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge William Marietti rendered sentencing on Tuesday afternoon related to the August 2017 killing of D’Anthony Keenan, whose remains were found in the Manistee National Forest, in Newaygo County.

Blamer was convicted during a bench trial on three of five counts. The court clerk’s office confirms that Blamer, 29, was ordered Tuesday to spend 40 to 60 years in prison on the charge of Homicide Murder/Second Degree. Blamer also was sentenced to two years behind bars for a felony-firearms conviction, with a credit for 419 days already served in jail. And on a count of Weapons/Carrying Concealed, Blamer was sentenced to 3 to 7-1/2 years in prison, effective immediately. Two previous charges had been dismissed.

Blamer told police soon after the crime that he and Keenan argued over money, and that Keenan pulled out a gun and accidentally was shot during an ensuing scuffle. Investigators say he then used a chainsaw to remove parts of Keenan’s body, and then disposed of them elsewhere in the forest.

Keenan was 24, and from Muskegon. His body was discovered by hunters