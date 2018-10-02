Kent Co. deputies donate bike to teen after theft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Thomas Johnson got in trouble this past spring when he was arrested for unarmed robbery.

Since then, the 17-year-old has been determined to turn his life around. Johnson had to complete 40 hours of work release. He didn't have a ride to get there, so he walked an hour each way to the Kent County Sheriff's Department.

One day, he borrowed his cousin's bike. Two girls stole it right in front of the sheriff's department. The record keepers noticed when he was filing a police report for the stolen bike his kind and respectful attitude. They were determined to make things right and get Thomas a new bike.

Last week, they got to do just that. Deputy Joy Matthews dropped off two donated bikes and locks, one for Thomas, the other to replace his cousin's that was stolen.

They say it's an important lesson, that one mistake doesn't define you, but how you treat others does.

