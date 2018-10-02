× Kent County chef to be featured on Food Network show

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One of West Michigan’s favorite chefs is about to be in the national spotlight.

Chef Jenna Arcidiacono, from Amore Trattoria in Comstock Park, will be featured on the Food Network Wednesday, October 3 at 9 p.m.

She will be competing on Guy Fieri’s show, “Guy’s Grocery Games“.

Arcidiacono is one of four chefs that will take part in the three-round elimination contest. They’ll create dishes using ingredients that they shop for in the on-site grocery store, while also dealing with challenges.

She is now inviting people to join her along with family and friends to watch the episode Wednesday night and says there will be snacks and a cash bar.

Money raised will be donated to the Crisis Text Line, a 24-hour crisis prevention line.