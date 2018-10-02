Learn how to make Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie w/ Chef Jill Aker Ray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall is in full swing, and it's time for us to use all that wonderful Michigan produce for some of our favorite Autumn dishes, like apple pie.

Chef Jill Aker Ray came by to show us how to put a cinnamon twist on the traditional apple pie.

Cinnamon Roll Apple Pie

Ingredients

2 refrigerated pie crusts

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

4 tsp ground cinnamon

8 cups Granny Smith apples peeled, cored, thinly sliced

3/4 cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

3 tbsp flour

Egg wash

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out one pie crust. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle evenly with cinnamon. Roll tightly into a log. Cut into 1/4” rounds. Repeat with second pie crust. Place half of the rounds in a circle on parchment paper and top with another piece of parchment and roll out to 1/4 inch thick and place in 8” Pie dish patting firmly. Toss apples with sugar, cinnamon, and flour until coated. Place apples into prepared crust. Place remaining cinnamon swirl rounds in a circle in-between two pieces of parchment paper. Roll out to 1/4” thick and place on top of the apples. Press edges to seal and cut any excess pie crust. Brush the top evenly with egg wash and cut a small X in the center of the pie. Bake for 45 minutes until apples are cooked through and crust is golden brown. Serve with vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!

Get more recipes and cooking tips from Chef Jill at chefjillakerray.com or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.