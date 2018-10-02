× Medical marijuana businesses given deadline to get licensed with state

LANSING, Mich. — The deadline for medical marijuana businesses to get a license from the state has changed, again.

Businesses now have until October 31 to get a license or face legal action from police or the state Attorney General’s office.

This is the fourth time this year officials have changed the deadline.

Officials with the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are trying to force businesses into a licensed system.

Last month, state officials tried to force nearly 100 medical marijuana businesses to close, because they hadn’t submitted paperwork by the previous deadline of September 15.

In November, voters will decide whether or not recreational marijuana should be legal for adults in Michigan.