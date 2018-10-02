Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It's time to empty the shelters once again! The Bissell Pet Foundation's free pet adoption program is coming back this Saturday.

The Bissell Pet Foundation says last year more than 3,100 pets were adopted in one day through its Empty the Shelters initiative. For one day only, the organization covers pet adoption fees, but owners must still pay for pet licenses.

More than 100 shelter and rescue organizations nationwide plan to take part in the event, including many right here in West Michigan.

Head to bissellpetfoundation.org for a full list of participating shelters.

2. Big news for Spectrum Health, officials added another division to its operations. On Monday Spectrum officially merged with Lakeland Health System, which will extend Spectrum's reach into the southwest corner of Michigan.

Lakeland is adding 4,000 employees and three hospitals to Spectrum's Health system.

One of the more immediate changes patients will see, is the availability of Spectrum's "Med Now" service, which provides care via mobile devices.

Officials say most other changes will happen slowly.

3. Amazon delivers more than amazing deals, they are delivering a minimum wage of $15 per hour starting in November for all U.S. workers.

The company says the wage hike will benefit more than 350,000 workers, which included full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal positions. Amazon has more than 575,000 employees globally.

They also say their public policy team will start pushing for an increase in the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

4. One of West Michigan's favorite chefs is about to be in the national spotlight. Chef Jenna, from Amore in Comstock Park, will be featured on the Food Network Wednesday.

She will be competing on Guy Fieri's show, Guy's Grocery Games. Chef Jenna is one of four chefs that will take part in the three-round elimination contest.

Chef Jenna says she'll watch the show from her restaurant with friends and family. She says money raised will be donated to the Crisis Text Line.

The episode airs at 9 a.m.

5. If you secretly have more fun playing with your kids Legos than they do, your ears might perk up when we tell you they're about to create an "adult line."

The line is called "Lego Forma," and there's a new campaign on a crowdfunding site. It includes specialized skins to create Koi fish and sharks.

The kit includes almost 300 pieces, and starts at $45. Lego Forma says the main goal is to help adults fight off stress and boost creativity.