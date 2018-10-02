National Coffee with a Cop Day is tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are just a day away from National Coffee with a Cop Day and there are several chances for you to meet your local law enforcement.
Kent County deputies are inviting you to meet them at any of the times below for coffee and a light breakfast to celebrate:
- 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Big Apple Bagels in Gaines Township
- 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Sugar Momma's Bakery in Cascade Township
- 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Cedar Rock Cafe in Algoma Township
- 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Alpine Township Offices
For more about the event visit the Kent County Sheriff's Office on facebook.