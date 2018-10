Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Ben Redfield, Stephen Brillinger and Matthew Tamminga tallied goals as NorthPointe Christian got by Godwin Heights 3-1 Tuesday night to wrap up the OK Silver championship.

The Mustangs improve to 10-0 in conference with 2 games still to play and 12-1-1 overall, NPC is ranked 4th this week in the stat in division 4.