Pot-laced brownies distributed to students at Hartford High School

HARTFORD, Mich– Police and school officials with Hartford Public Schools are investigating after a claim was made that marijuana-laced brownies were passed out at the high school.

In letter posted to the district’s Facebook page Tuesday, the district said the report was made on September 26 through the Ok2Say tipline, which allows reports to be made anonymously. The high school principal and his staff immediately acted on the tip and confirmed the brownies were brought to the school and distributed to multiple students. In the letter, the district says the individuals involved in the incident are being dealt with according to the District Policies and Student Handbooks.

Hartford Police are also assisting with the investigation.

The district says due to the nature of their investigation, they weren’t able to provide information to the public until after it was concluded.

The district is now asking parents to talk with their children about the dangers of drugs and the importance of report potential dangers to staff or authority figures immediately.

Anyone with further questions about the incident is asked to call the high school principal Dave Janicki at 269-621-7101 or Superintendent Andrew Hubbard at 269-621-7001.