Semi overturns in parking lot of Paw Paw store

PAW PAW, Mich. — Police are revealing what led up to some scary moments for a driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler in Paw Paw on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle overturned in the parking lot of Walt and Marie’s Country Market and Cafe located in the 44000 block of West Red Arrow Highway in Paw Paw. The driver and a female passenger were hauling scrap metal at the time of the incident.

The driver says he was traveling east when he took the turn too sharply. The driver was not injured the the passenger received minor injuries to her right arm.