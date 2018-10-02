× Teen who took gun to West Ottawa HS to undergo competency exam

HOLLAND, Mich. – A West Ottawa High School student accused of bringing a gun to school has been ordered to undergo a competency exam.

Davian Weston was supposed to have a preliminary exam Tuesday for carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a weapon in a school zone and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm for bringing the gun to West Ottawa on September 13. The following week, Weston was arrested again, this time for threatening the person who had turned him in, which was a violation of his bond.

The judge ordered the exam to determine if Weston is competent to stand trial. Weston’s attorney asked the judge to lower his $750,000 bail, but that was denied.

Weston is not allowed back at the school.