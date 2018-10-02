Then and Now: McKay Tower houses unsolved murder mystery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever wonder what West Michigan was like decades or even a century ago? Grand Rapids has grown so much over the past 100 years, it's hard to believe that the iconic city skyline used to never exist.

The start of that city skyline was what we now know as McKay Tower, but it's so much more than the city's first skyscraper; it's also the place where a high profile politically motivated murder plot may have been planned.

Back in 1833 a man named Joel Guild built the beginnings of McKay Tower. He bought the property for around $41, and kept the property throughout his lifetime. Fast forward 80 years, the structure was called the Wonderly Building and housed the National Bank of Grand Rapids.

Over the next decade, another 12 stories were added. By 1940, two more floors were added, making it the first skyscraper in Grand Rapids at 18 stories tall. It held that distinction until the late 1980's, where the Amway Grand Plaza Tower was constructed at an even greater height.

So how did McKay Tower come out of a national bank, and what about the unsolved murder mystery?

Back in 1942 self-made millionaire, Frank McKay, purchased the building and quickly named it after himself. He was a big time power player in politics, and was elected to State Treasurer numerous times. However he preferred to work behind the scenes in the Republican Party.

McKay had an iron grip on politicians that allowed him to run the state through the men he got elected. He was hounded by prosecutes on political corruption charges for years, but he always managed to beat them. Corruption and bribery were rampant, and federal prosecutes tried multiple times to pin charges onto McKay, but they were unsuccessful each time.

By the late 1940's a reformed movement called "The Homefront" appointed McKay as the Republican Party Tsar. One notable name included in that homefront was Gerald R. Ford. However before that happened, there was the alleged murder of Warren G. Hooper.

Hooper had been a state senator for two weeks before he was murdered, gangland style with three shots to the head. The murder happened days before becoming the key witness of a bribery case against McKay and others. Hooper had been given immunity after making a full confession of being bribed on passing a bill.

The case of Hooper's letter had never been solved, and no one had ever been charged because the prosecutor charged to work the case against McKay instead of those who were widely chose to be the actual assassins.

The plan to kill Hooper may have been conceptualized and planned inside McKay Tower, but it seems that mystery will forever remain unsolved.

Now traveling forward to 2018, McKay Tower still boasts the original bank lobby, as well as a bank vault and the original roof from 1914. The room is now primarily used for ballroom functions.

It's also one of the only buildings that still uses its original suites. Many people in McKay Tower live in 15 of these luxury apartments, and they come completely furnished.

The building also houses retail outlets for those looking to get sushi, coffee, fudge, along with other businesses.

McKay Tower is located at 146 Monroe Center Street Northwest in Grand Rapids. Be sure to stop by and take a look at the century-old architecture and remember, if these walls could talk they could have possibly solved a murder.