Truck hits fast-food protesters in Flint; several hurt

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck collided with a group of protesters calling for the right to form unions in Flint, Michigan, injuring several people.

Police Chief Tim Johnson says he doesn’t believe the crash Tuesday morning near a near a fast-food restaurant was intentional and that the driver “seemed pretty shaken up.” Johnson initially said four or five people had non-life-threatening injuries, but later said eight were hospitalized. The pickup was later hit by a utility truck.

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer was among those participating in the protest. She wasn’t injured and a post on her Twitter account says she’s “incredibly sad that so many people were hurt.”

The Flint Journal reports that Johnson says those who were struck were at the end of a group of protesters walking along a street. He says the driver “acted like he didn’t see them.”