Walker PD: Social media post regarding human trafficking is false

WALKER, Mich. – Walker Police say a recent social media post about a human trafficking incident at the Meijer store on Alpine is not true and they have an explanation of what did happen.

Police say that they responded last week to an incident at a nearby business on Alpine Avenue, not related to human trafficking. While at that business, they determined the situation is actually under the jurisdiction of Grand Rapids Police, so they were called in. After GRPD arrived, they learned that the suspect they were looking for was spotted at the Meijer store, so both departments responded and were able to arrest the person, who was wanted on a different warrant.

Apparently, some people shopping at the store or passing by saw the two agencies in the parking lot of the Meijer and the rumor of human trafficking took off online. Police ask that you NOT create “social media posts with little or no true information. “